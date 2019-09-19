Dundee United boss Robbie says side must get back to winning ways

Robbie Neilson says it’s vital Dundee United don’t allow last week’s defeat at Ayr to fester by getting straight back to winning ways on Saturday.

The Tangerines have won four of their first five matches in the Championship and, though Robbie is happy with the start, he’s wary of letting the 2-0 loss at Somerset Park affect them beyond just one poor result.

In the way will be Dick Campbell’s Arbroath at Tannadice on Saturday.

Robbie said: “You can go four games and hit a wee blip, which everyone will do, it is about turning that around quickly.

“We have that opportunity on Saturday to get three points. If we do, we will be top of the league still and everyone will be happy.

“It’s just about getting the job done. If we can go through the season winning four out of five then we will be all right.

“It’s just the way it’s going to be. Nobody in the league is going to be good enough to win all the way through.

“We are sitting top of the league and that’s the priority for the club – to be there. There is also the opportunity to maybe go further ahead at the weekend.

“So we have to be positive and upbeat. A lot of teams will drop points at a place like Ayr and, for us, it’s about getting back in the saddle this Saturday.

“That’s the nature of the Championship – 100%. The games can change very quickly, with teams on top for 20 minutes and then going on to lose 3-0.

“Against Ayr, we were poor in the first half but, in the second, we were much better and could have gotten something out of the game. However, it wasn’t to be.”

Young striker Louis Appere is expected to put pen to paper on an extension to his contract before the match on Saturday.

Robbie admits the form of the youngster has been a welcome surprise.

He added: “He has done really well and probably surpassed what we expected of him.

“We knew the ability was there, as was the physique, it was just about the belief he had in himself.

“We are just a few games in, though, so he has to keep it going.”