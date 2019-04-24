Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson: If I was the Aalborg gaffer I would hang on to Pavol Safranko

Dundee United attempts to secure Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko on a permanent basis are continuing but boss Robbie Neilson admits if he was in parent club Aalborg’s shoes, he’d be hanging on to him.

The Tele revealed last week the Tangerines have been in touch with the Danes in a bid to keep the 24-year-old and a more detailed conversation will take place at the end of the season.

And Robbie won’t be surprised if the outcome of those discussions sees Safranko head back to Scandinavia.

“It’s dependent on Aalborg and what they want to do. He’s got another few years left on his contract. It’s not like he’s come to the end of this contract and can make a decision,” said the manager.

“They have to decide whether to do something early or take him back after a year away and I would expect them to do that – take him back into the group for pre-season and take it from there, make a decision. If it was me I would be taking him back.”

Safranko himself is open to the idea of staying but like United will be guided by Aalborg thoughts on the matter.

“Pav just wants to play. He’s enjoying it here, he’s enjoying the city and playing. He’s loving everything and that’s a positive but they paid a lot of money for him and I can understand why they would want him back.”

Safranko’s spectacular weekend opener at Inverness was tweeted by world governing body Fifa as one of the goals of the week anywhere on the planet.

Delighted as he was by that recognition, Robbie pointed out it was only likely to increase the fee if a deal is to be done.