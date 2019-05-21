Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson delighted with makeshift midfield man Rachid Bouhenna

Manager Robbie Neilson has highlighted the contribution of stand-in midielder Rachid Bouhenna in helping Dundee United reach the Premiership play-off final.

The Tangerines face St Mirren on Thursday and Sunday after booking their place with a 4-0 aggregate semi-final win over Championship rivals Inverness on Friday night.

Normally a centre-half, the French-born Algerian was drafted in to midfield as a replacement for injured anchor man Calum Butcher.

And he more than played his part in a 3-0 second leg win with an energetic performance that defied the fact because it’s Ramadan he does not eat or drink between sunrise and sunset.

“I was very pleased with Bouhenna to say the least,” said Robbie.

“Calum was a very big miss for us with his physicality and his quality but I thought Rachid stepped in very well.

“I was pleased for him because he’s had to bide his time but he’s great lad and he just wants to do well for the club and the other players.”

United are hopeful Butcher will recover from a knock suffered in the first leg at Inverness on Tuesday in time to face the Buddies in Thurday’s first leg at Tannadice.

If he does, he certain to be running out before the biggest home crowd of the season.

Friday night’s 8,000-plus was the best of the campaign so far but there will be more for the final.

Tickets went on sale immediately after the win over Inverness and large queues up Tannadice Street quickly formed.

It was same again on Saturday and Sunday as Arabs moved swiftly to book their places for their team’s attempt to get back to the top flight.