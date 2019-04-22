Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson delighted to see frontmen flourish

Robbie Neilson is delighted to see his Dundee United frontline hitting form at the right time as he gears his side up for the end-of-season play-offs.

An impressive victory over potential rivals for promotion in a few weeks Inverness Caley Thistle saw the Tangerines confirm their place as runners-up in the Championship.

At the same time they delayed Ross County’s confirmation as champions by another six days with the Staggies now able to lift the trophy with a point on Friday night against Queen of the South.

A tremendous first-half volley from Pavol Safranko was followed by a classy Paul McMullan finish after the break, though there was more than a hint of controversy about the second.

Both of those players have been in fine form of late – something their manager is delighted to see with the play-offs on the horizon.

Robbie said: “Pavol has been doing great, I’m delighted for him – it was a great finish.

“He brings that quality.”

On McMullan, he said: “I’m delighted for the wee man.

“I thought it could have been a handball with the way it ricocheted off him.

“John Robertson will be disappointed with that but Paul finished it well in the end.

“He’s definitely come on to a game at the right time.”

Robbie also had a word for the United support who made the long trip north despite Ross County’s victory the night before meaning hopes of toppling the Staggies had all-but disappeared.

Robbie added: “With the result on Friday night it was all about our attitude going into Saturday’s game and we secured second place.

“It’s a pleasing result and again we had great fans coming up – there was a few stag-dos up for the weekend I think!”

John Robertson, meanwhile, wasn’t happy with the performance of referee Greg Aitken.

Robertson said: “I didn’t feel there was much between the teams but one wonderful strike, a great goal from Safranko, and then a handball made the difference.

“The player admitted it was a handball, our players and their players know it’s a handball but the man that counts misses it – it was a poor decision from the referee, really poor.

“As was the sending off. Brad McKay didn’t try to dive, the boy stood on his foot so when Brad tried to move his foot he fell over.

“To send a lad off for that is a nonsense. I have a lot of time for the referee but two really poor decisions.”