Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson can choose from full squad for Morton

Robbie Neilson has almost a full squad to choose from for Dundee United’s final regular Championship clash of the season.

The Tangerines head to Cappielow to face Greenock Morton today safe in the knowledge they’ll finish in second place.

That assures them a place in the play-off semi-finals, which kick off for United on May 14.

First, though, they have a clash with the Ton to get through and boss Robbie has decisions to make.

With Morton having nothing to play for either – they cannot move higher than their current fifth-place position and are safe from the drop – it’s a classic end-of-season dead rubber.

The Tannadice gaffer, however, is keen to keep up the good form his side have shown recently.

And he’s promised to send out a strong line-up today.

Osman Sow and Sam Stanton are likely to come in to get much-needed minutes ahead of the play-off against either Ayr or Inverness.

The manager will also welcome back forward Cammy Smith and defender Freddy Frans to his thinking after lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Aidan Nesbitt, too, hasn’t featured much in recent weeks and may well get a look in as Robbie aims to have his entire squad firing for the big games coming up.

Meanwhile, Robbie has refused to rule out a free transfer move for Rangers full-back Lee Wallace.

He said: “I know Lee well from my time at Hearts and he’s a very good player.

“I’m sure Lee will have a lot of options, whether it be Scotland, England or abroad.

“He’s still a very good player and he was back in the squad at the weekend.

“There will be a lot of teams interested in Lee.”