Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson calls out ref’s ‘unbelievable’ decisions in Partick loss

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has called out referee Alan Newlands for his ‘unbelievable’ decisions in their 2-1 loss at Partick Thistle on Saturday.

United went down to the Championship strugglers at Firhill with 17-year-old substitute Aidan Fitzpatrick’s 90th-minute goal giving the Jags all three points.

Former Terror Scott McDonald had opened the scoring after four minutes for the hosts with a headed finish before Nicky Clark’s free-kick equaliser on 76 minutes, which proved in vain.

However, Tangerines gaffer Robbie was left fuming at Newlands moments before their equaliser.

On 71 minutes, after making a lung-busting run into the box, United left-back Jamie Robson was wiped out by Miles Storey in the area before the ref compounded to give United a corner when it looked to be a stick on spot-kick.

Newlands also failed to see what looked a stonewall penalty for Thistle on 56 minutes as Mark Connolly hauled down McDonald in the United box.

Of their denial of a penalty chance, the 38-year-old said: “I think we can all agree it’s unbelievable and I have no idea what the referee’s doing.

“These decisions are big in the game and it’s one of the most blatant ones you’ll ever see in your life.

“That’s what we’re dealing with sometimes with referees.

“I tried to speak to him but it’s very difficult to speak to them like that.

“We talk about trying to build relationships and stuff like that but they don’t want to talk to you.

“I’m sure he’ll look at it and realise he’s had an absolute howler, which we can all see.”

However, Robbie saw the funny side when Pavol Safranko’s injury-time strike, which would have made it 2-2, was correctly ruled out for offside by the linesman and not Newlands.

Robbie joked: “I think it was offside, yeah, he’s the made right the decision there.

“Disappointing it’s the linesman that made it and not the referee because we might have got that.”