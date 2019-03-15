Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson calls for his side to take chances from open play

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has urged his players to find their shooting boots when they head for Dunfermline tomorrow.

The Tangerines have chalked up just one win in their last four outings and that disappointing run has seen just one goal scored from open play.

That came when Cammy Smith netted in the 1-1 draw at Falkirk just under three-and-a-half games ago – the efforts since then have been two penalties and a free-kick from Nicky Clark.

And last week’s defeat at Partick Thistle saw United squander a string of clear-cut opportunities.

“When we get chances we need to take them. When we look back on the game last week we had two or three really good chances, six yards out and in the middle of the goal. We’ve got to score,” he said.

“We didn’t do that, and if you don’t do it you are always going to put yourself under pressure.”

With Osman Sow missing out tomorrow because of a calf problem, leading the chase for goals at East End Park will be Pavol Safranko.

He’ll then miss next week’s clashes with Ross County and Alloa because of international duty with Slovakia.

With Sow likely to miss those clashes as well, it means United will be short of an experienced No 9.

Robbie, though, is confident he has men who can fill that void.

“We will judge Osman after tomorrow but I don’t think he’ll be ready,” he added.

“We will give him as long as we can.

“If he doesn’t make it we do have a few other options.

“We have Nicky Clark and Matty Smith and other options so Pavol is not a massive loss.”