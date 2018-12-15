Dundee United boss Robbie looks for return to winning ways at Inverness

Dundee United head for the Highlands today determined not to be frozen out of the Championship promotion race.

While the Tangerines’ clash with Inverness Caley Thistle at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium should not be in doubt, with heavy snow forecast across much of the country later in the day, fans have been warned the journey home will be hazardous.

However, after a defeat to Ayr and a draw with Morton in the last two outings, all the manager is thinking about is his team taking three points from one of their rivals near the top of the second tier.

“The way we lost the Ayr game was, obviously, disappointing but last Saturday we had some good periods of play.

“And if we can go up to Inverness and take the points, things will be looking good again.”

United have no fresh injury worries for today and long-term absentee Lewis Toshney could be back in the first-team frame soon.

The utility man has barely kicked a ball this year because of a knee problem and other injuries.

“When I first came in he was getting back to fitness and was training with the first team all the time,” added Robbie.

“He was starting to play bits of bounce games but then twisted his ankle and it took him back out again.

“I’ve known him for quite a long time. I took him in at Hearts and had him on trial and really liked him but we just felt at the time he was coming in at right-back and we had Callum Paterson and Liam Smith, so he wasn’t going to get the game time.

“I know him as a player and I know what he can do at this level and I think if he can get himself fit then he’ll be an asset.”