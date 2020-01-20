Dundee United boss Robbie hails Louis Appere impact

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has heaped praise on young striker Louis Appere after he came off the bench to save their cup campaign.

Appere checked in with less than half-an-hour remaining in their Scottish Cup fourth-round draw against Hibs at Tannadice yesterday with the tie poised at 2-1 after Lawrence Shankland had levelled between Christian Doidge and Martin Boyle strikes.

The 20-year-old had the desired impact, scoring a terrific solo goal just 11 minutes after coming on to earn the Terrors an Easter Road replay, with Lowland League BSC Glasgow awaiting the winner in the next round.

“We started with Paul McMullan and Peter Pawlett just more for the experience. With the way we played, we changed it a wee bit with a front three and three behind it,” Robbie said.

“We just felt they understand the game a bit better but we knew, as the game went on, Hibs would start to fade and Louis was ready to come on. I was delighted for him because he started the season really well and then he kind of dipped a wee bit in the last few weeks.

“We took him out but now, hopefully, that’s him going to kick on a wee bit.”

And Tangerines gaffer Robbie feels the result proves his side can compete against top-six Premiership teams like the Hibees.

He added: “I was absolutely delighted with the players and I thought, although we’re doing really well in the Championship, there’s always that doubt in everyone’s mind – can we compete against a top-six team in Scotland?

“I think on Saturday we showed that we can. We lost two goals early in each half but we fought back from it.

“They had periods where they dominated and so did we. For me, it was a pretty even game and one that we can take a lot of credit from.”