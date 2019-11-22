Dundee United boss Robbie hails Arabs’ backing as part of their perfect home form

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson saluted supporters for turning out in their numbers at Tannadice this season.

United have regularly played in front of crowds of over 7,000 at home this season as well as a derby sell-out.

And Robbie feels they partly have the fans to thank for their perfect seven-wins-from-seven home record to sit nine points clear at the top of the Championship.

“We’ve had a really good home record to start the season,” he said.

“It is funny because last season we were better away from home but this season we have managed to turn that around.

“The home fans have been fantastic for us, as have been the away fans, but at Tannadice we are playing in front of 7,000 or 8,000 fans.

“They want to see winning teams and we need to keep building on that to build a whole new generation of fans for us.”

With five clean sheets in a row to boot, Robbie has also stressed the importance of the Terrors’ strong defensive record.

He added: “Yes, the defensive record has been good and, to me, that is the most important thing.

“If you have the best defence then you generally win the league.

“Getting Jamie Robson back in has made a big difference to us because before we had to move Liam Smith across to the left and put Paul Watson into right-back, which is not his preferred position. It’d been a bit makeshift.

“It has been good because it has allowed Liam and Paul to get back into positions where they are more comfortable.

“Liam has started to get forward and assist while Paul has moved to the centre of defence and, in the last few games, has been great.”