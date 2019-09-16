Dundee United boss Robbie focused despite spat with Ayr gaffer Ian McCall

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson was today focusing on bouncing back from defeat despite his spat with Ayr United boss Ian McCall.

United fell 2-0 to Ayr at Somerset Park on Saturday with Daniel Harvie’s early opener and a second-half Alan Forrest penalty doing the damage.

The match saw the Terrors’ Lawrence Shankland and Liam Smith return to their former stomping ground as The Honest Men joined United on 12 points at the top of the Championship.

Speaking after the match McCall slammed comments Robbie allegedly made regarding Shankland and Smith’s switch to the Tangerines over the summer.

“In the summer when they signed some of our players there were quotes coming from them that they’d be getting better coaching,” the former United gaffer said.

“It didn’t look like it on Saturday but they’re welcome to send Lawrence down and we’ll give him a week’s coaching, not a problem.

“The comment was made at the start of the season and we were all very unhappy about it. Granted, they have better facilities and I get that but you don’t say that.”

Robbie wasn’t keen to get drawn into a war of words with McCall and instead chose to focus on his side’s disappointing display, particularly in the second half, as they fell to their first league defeat of the season.

He retorted: “I know Ian likes to have a chat about things like that but, I’ll go see him and I’m sure if he’s got anything to say he’ll tell me.

“I’d rather we did that face-to-face rather than having to go through the media but I’ve certainly got respect for Ian.

“I think he’s a good manager and I would hope it would work both ways.

“I think Lawrence is an exceptional player and I spoke to Ian for 10 minutes before the game on that and we both agreed.

“I think Lawrence had a very good grounding at Ayr and did very well. We hope he’ll go to the next level and I think everyone agrees on it.”

Looking ahead, Robbie added: “We are top of the league and we hope to stay there.

“We had a wee dip on Saturday but throughout the whole season there’s going to be more days like this.

“There are going to be a number of days like that and we just need to get back on it this week.”