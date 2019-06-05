Dundee United boss Robbie can’t let play-off heartache sour new campaign

Dundee United’s play-off heartache is still fresh and moving on from that will be manager Robbie Neilson’s first task this summer – but what else will be in his in-tray?

The Tangerines are gearing up for their fourth season in the second tier knowing full well the expectations around Tannadice will be for this one to be their last.

Finishing in the play-off places in each of their last three attempts to return to the Premiership has proved how big a task it is for Championship clubs to go up through that route.

With that in mind, the sole target for the Tangerines will be winning the title and gaining the automatic promotion they crave so badly.

So, what jobs will Robbie have on his plate ahead of pre-season to get his players in the best possible shape to achieve that?

Hangover

What Robbie can’t afford to let happen is any sort of hangover from the play-off final defeat. To get so close to your aim only to fall at the final hurdle is difficult to get over.

Looking back over the last few seasons, it’s easy to see the play-offs haven’t treated United very well – a look at the start of the last league campaign shows the Tangerines didn’t treat themselves very well by allowing Ayr United and Ross County to build up a lead.

Under Csaba Laszlo, United stumbled at the beginning of 2018/19 – losing the opening match of the season at home to Dunfermline before draws with Alloa and Morton were followed by defeats against Ross County and Ayr, spelling the end for Laszlo.

By that time, the Honest Men were eight and the Staggies six points ahead with the Tangerines unable to ever catch County under Robbie.

Transfers out

In terms of numbers, the squad at Tannadice is still bloated even, after a whole raft of exits at the end of the last season.

Before making big moves to attract new players, Robbie will be looking to move on a handful of players with no future at the club, though their existing deals may make that tricky.

Fraser Aird quickly fell out of favour after an impressive start at the club and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Queen of the South, where he struggled.

It appears unlikely he’ll be part of the plans this time around despite having a year left on his deal.

Another Laszlo signing, Yannick Loemba, has been frozen out since Robbie took over – playing just six minutes for the current boss.

Christoph Rabitsch is in the same boat – one start and four sub appearances under Robbie but none since the turn of the year – as is Adam Barton, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Connah’s Quay Nomads in Wales.

All three have deals till next summer.

There are also questions over right-back Sam Wardrop as he recovers from a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Transfers in

Full-back Liam Smith is already signed up from divisional rivals Ayr to improve options on the right side of defence.

Elsewhere, the big positions to fill up are central midfield and centre-forward.

That’s after the departures of club captain Fraser Fyvie and on-loan striker Pavol Safranko.

Fyvie only played three times after the end of the winter transfer window but his influence in the dressing-room will need replacing while the club certainly need someone to make up for Safranko’s 15 goals in the past campaign.

Young players

Robbie has talked more than once of a crop of youngsters coming through at Tannadice.

Declan Glass, Logan Chalmers and Chris Mochrie have emerged briefly – it’s up to Robbie if they are ready for the first team regularly.