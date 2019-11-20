Dundee United boss Robbie calling for team’s focus as they hunt down Championship title

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists it is important his side stay focused as they hunt down the Championship title.

United sit nine points clear of Ayr at the top of the table as they seek promotion to the Premiership at the fourth time of asking.

The Terrors are out of action this week, with their next fixture a trip to Greenock to face Morton on Saturday, November 30.

Asked how important it is United maintain their focus after a terrific 3-0 win over Queen of the South at Tannadice last Saturday, Robbie said: “It’s so important. We spoke about it before the game. You have to win every week and that’s it.

“We go to Greenock in a fortnight and we have to win. That’s it at the end of the day.

“It’s Morton down at Cappielow which will be a very tough game.

“Last season we drew and got beat down there so, again, it’s different environment we have to take care of. If we keep doing that then we’ll be where we hope to be at the end of the season.”

The Tangerines turned in one of their best performances of the season with Paul McMullan, Nicky Clark and Sam Stanton all scoring against Queens.

The supporters were treated to a show with the aforementioned trio, plus the likes of Ian Harkes and Louis Appere, turning on the style.

And Robbie was quick to praise how the players and fans pulled together right from the off.

He added: “We started the game well, which makes a big difference.

“The fans again were great and got on our side right away. They brought the energy and that’s important.”

Not content with praising his attackers, who have helped United rack up five wins in a row and stay perfect at home this season, Robbie praised his whole team for picking up their fifth clean sheet on the spin.

“Big Benjy keeps telling me that’s five on the bounce but it’s not just him or the back four, it’s the whole team.

“The workrate of Clarky and big Louis tracking back to help us out is important.

“Set-plays are very important in this league, we’ve been good and touch wood we continue it. It’s very important for us.”

Meanwhile, United’s Reserve Cup game against Hearts was called off yesterday due to a frozen pitch at St Andrews.