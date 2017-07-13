Unwanted defender Coll Donaldson has been given a massive pat on the back by the man who doesn’t want him — Dundee United gaffer Ray McKinnon.

The former QPR and Livingston kid knows he has little prospect of first-team involvement with the Tangerines.

And despite having a year to run of a contract that guarantees him Premiership wages, the 22-year-old is trying to find himself a new club, even though there’s a very good chance that will see him taking a pay cut.

“Coll knows the situation and could just sit back and pick up his money here without playing,” said Ray.

“But he’s come back for pre-season and from day one worked really hard — he’s looking fit.

“He’s also trying to find another club and at the weekend he went down to play for Barrow as a trialist.

“It doesn’t look like that is going to work out and there was a chance of him going to Poland this week for a trial.

“That also doesn’t look like happening.

“We are doing what we can to help him find one.

“As well as that benefiting us because it helps bring someone in, his attitude makes you want to help because he is determined to get out and play.

“At this stage of his career that’s what he needs and it is good to see someone going about things the right way.”

If Donaldson does move, former Ross County defender Paul Quinn is likely to be offered a deal.