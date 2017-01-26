Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is working on a “transfer jigsaw” that could see as many as three new faces in before the window closes next week.

And as he predicted weeks ago, the next seven days will be a nerve-jangling time.

Ray has already brought in Dane Thomas Mikkelsen this month and seen an attempt to get winger Gary Mackay-Steven break down.

He’s spent the last few weeks working his way through a list of targets who’d be capable of improving his squad.

Now he’s whittled that down to a few players he knows are of the right calibre and want to come.

Relatively speaking, that’s the simple part. He’s now waiting on other factors to fall into place for deals to be completed.

“I am trying like a bear to do business. I am speaking to people and clubs here and down in England.

“It is like a big jigsaw. I am speaking to managers who are willing to let people come but they need players in first.

“That’s how these things work but we are working hard behind the scenes.”

Ray will not reveal the identity of any of the men he is after but it’s no secret he wants to add to his attacking options.

That could mean a winger and another central striker coming in.