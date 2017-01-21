Promotion from the Championship remains the main priority but Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon has also put a Scottish Cup run high on his list of wants for the season.

A beaten finalist with the Tangerines in the epic 1991 final against Motherwell, he knows an extended stay in the competition can be good for morale.

And after a couple of difficult weeks in the Championship, the United gaffer is well aware a fourth-round victory at Premiership Ross County today would give his team a lift.

“You want to do well in the cup and stay in it as long as possible,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to reach the final in 1991 and I can look back and say it was a great game.

“I have to say when I look back what I remember most was the feeling at the end.

“I was sick because we knew it was a game we should have won.”

Ray is still considering changes for today and after doing well when they came on against Queen of the South last week, Charlie Telfer, Blair Spittal and Tope Obadeyi are definitely in his thoughts.

“The subs made a real difference because I thought we were quite flat before they came on.

“They all got involved in the game and gave us a real spark, which we need.

“It’s put them in a good place when it comes to selection for this one.”

Fit-again defender Frank van der Struijk is likely to get a place on the bench.

Meanwhile, United remain keen on Crusaders winger Gavin Whyte.