Dundee United boss ponders line-up for St Mirren as stars return

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is set to make changes to his unbeaten team for today’s clash with St Mirren in Paisley.

Winger Paul McMullan is certain to return to the attack after completing a two-game suspension for his red card against Queen of the South a fortnight ago.

He is set to take over from Scott Fraser, his deputy against Brechin last week.

Fraser suffered another injury scare in that game when he took a knock on the foot he broke against the Buddies back in mid-March and limped off.

After having another precautionary X-ray and returning to training for the past couple of days, the 22-year-old should be fit enough for a seat on the bench.

At the back, Ray faces a difficult choice between fully-fit-again William Edjenguele and Paul Quinn, who made a solid league debut last weekend when he came in for the Frenchman.

Edjenguele was kept in reserve then because of a slight strain and with vastly-experienced cover in the shape of Quinn, the feeling was there was no need to risk him.

For the past year, though, he has been the mainstay of the United defence and, after training all this week, is pushing hard for a return to action.

“William is fine, so he’ll be considered for a starting place.

“It’s good to have the kind of options we do at the back and in other areas.

“It’s why we worked hard to bring good players in over the summer.”

Ray expects midfielder Sam Stanton to be in his usual place, despite revealing a nagging knee issue means the midfielder has not been training regularly with the rest of the squad for around three weeks now.

“There’s a bit of inflammation on his knee, so he’s been working in the gym,” he explained.

“It’s nothing serious but it’s not ideal he’s not been able to train, though I have to say it hasn’t shown up in his performances.

“Sam’s a fit boy and he’s always right up there at the top when we do any testing.”

Ray will also decide whether or not attacker James Keatings can take a seat on the bench.

He won’t start because of a flare-up with the ankle he damaged last month but could still come on if needed in the closing stages tomorrow.