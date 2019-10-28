Dundee United boss pleased with team’s response to recent defeats with 2-0 win over Dunfermline

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson says he is pleased with the way his team responded to recent defeats in their 2-0 win over Dunfermline on Saturday.

Goals from Lawrence Shankland and Nicky Clark did the damage for the Terrors at Tannadice as they moved three points clear at the top of the Championship.

Beyond strengthening their grip at the top of the table, Robbie was also pleased his side were able to bounce back from losses at Alloa and Queen of the South with a straightforward-enough win.

“I was pleased with the way the players responded,” he said.

“We’ve had a difficult couple of weeks losing the last two games and a bit of negativity comes with that.

“But we showed a lot of strength and character, particularly in the first half, to pass the ball the way we did and control the game, get two goals and be very comfortable.

“I thought in the second half the game became really scrappy and we never really hit the heights we did in the first half.

“To be fair, by then the job was done.”

Robbie reserved special praise for Clark after the striker netted his first goal of the season and teed up Shankland for the opener.

He added: “I’m absolutely delighted for Nicky.

“He started the season for us doing really well but just couldn’t get off the mark.

“Then he had a hamstring problem and was out for a while so we were desperate to get him back.

“He gives us real quality next to Shanks. He’s got great movement and an understanding of the game so I think the two of them will create a real good relationship if we can keep Nicky fit and get him fitter as well.”

United take on Partick Thistle in the Championship at Tannadice tomorrow. Kick-off is 7.45pm.