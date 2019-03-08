Dundee United boss Neilson warns win against Partick ‘is no given’

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has warned his players there are no givens in the Championship, even tomorrow’s opponents, bottom side Partick Thistle.

United go into the clash at Firhill sitting in second place, five points behind leaders Ross County, who have a game in hand, looking to close the gap to the top.

And boss Robbie is warning the Tangerines they’ll have to be at their best against Gary Caldwell’s resurgent Jags, who have their own battle with Falkirk and Alloa at the bottom.

He said: “There are no givens. You look at the league, the games that are being played every weekend and you’re like ‘I don’t know’.

“Previously, even at the start of the season, you were going ‘they’ll win that, so we need to win that’ or ‘make sure we win because there is a good chance they’ll slip up’.

“We know Partick are on the up, I believe. They suffered that carry over of negativity where you come down and get demoted but Gary’s changed it in January and brought in lots of players.

“He’s brought in good experience and the issue they’ve probably had is Falkirk did the same and Alloa being Alloa keep picking up points all the time.

“Jim Goodwin’s (manager) got them working hard and they’re difficult to break down and they hang on to games.

“If it had been a normal season then Gary would have already got them out of that relegation problem but the way the league is it’s so tight there’s probably going to be four or five that are involved in that and four or five that are involved at the top end.

“On both sides of it it’s difficult to win games but it’s also difficult for your rivals that you’re pushing against to win games as well.”

And Robbie is feeling positive about their chances tomorrow afternoon in the first of 10 must-win clashes if they hope to claim the title.

He added: “The positivity is here, the players are doing exceptionally well and the fans have been brilliant.

“There’s 10 to go and we’ve got to try to win them all. It starts at Partick and the focus right away is how do we get ourselves in the best nick to get there? We need to keep grinding it down.”