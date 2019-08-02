Dundee United boss Neilson still interested in bringing ‘Well winger Frear to Tannadice

Dundee United continue to show an interest in former Motherwell winger Elliott Frear.

But it’s not certain any deal for the 28-year-old will be done in time to make the squad for tomorrow’s Championship opener against Inverness Caley Thistle.

Boss Robbie Neilson is keen to add an attacking option to the left side of his midfield and has been having a look at the Englishman over the past week or so.

© SNS

Indications are that is likely to lead to a deal being done, but it may not be finalised until early next week.

Frear had spent the last two years at Fir Park, scoring eight times in 74 appearances.

The Steelmen offer him a new deal at the end of last season, but he knocked it back and said he would prefer a fresh challenge.

That led to him spending part of the pre-season build up at Oxford United and appearing twice for them in friendlies.

No deal there has been forthcoming and that alerted the Tangerines to his continued availability.

He still has other options, but United look well-placed to get him.