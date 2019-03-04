Dundee United boss Neilson says side let fans down with cup loss

Robbie Neilson’s biggest disappointment after Dundee United’s Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Inverness was they couldn’t reward their fans with a trip to Hampden.

The Tangerines faithful had to watch on as Caley Thistle grabbed an injury-time winner through Aaron Doran’s stooping header to claim a place in the semi-finals.

That was after the visitors had dominated the opening period and deservedly led through Joe Chalmers’ curling strike on 19 minutes.

United did fight back and Paul McMullan won a contentious penalty, with Caley claiming a foul in the build-up, which Nicky Clark stuck away with 22 minutes to go.

However, with the tie heading for a replay, Doran struck on 92 minutes to send his team through.

Now, United can focus on their main objective of winning promotion from the Championship but boss Robbie said: “The league has been the priority but getting as far as we could in the cup was important for us to keep the momentum and to give the fans something back.

“We didn’t do that which is the biggest disappointment.

“The fans were fantastic yesterday and again turned up in their numbers.

“We’re very disappointed. It was a tough game, to be fair, they gave us a lot of problems with their direct play.

“We actually got back in the game, we changed the system and went to a diamond and were in the ascendancy after the goal but got done on a long throw.

“That was very, very disappointing.

“I know it was the last couple of minutes but we were the team that was creating the chances.

“We’re all disappointed, it was an opportunity to get to Hampden but we have to take it on the chin and the only way to move forward is to win this Saturday (against Partick).”