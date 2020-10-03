Dundee United boss Micky Mellon admits stoppage-time defeat was a ‘sore one’

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon admitted their late, late 2-1 loss to Livingston last night was a “sore one.”

The Tangerines had taken the lead at Tannadice on 18 minutes through Nicky Clark’s fabulous freekick but were pegged back by the visitors when Jon Guthrie scored on 53 minutes.

In a match bossed by Livi, they snatched all three points in stoppage-time when Alan Forrest found the net following a breakaway.

The result left United on the 11-point mark and they dropped to eighth spot in the table.

Mellon said: “I haven’t looked back at it (the winner) but it was definitely a sore one for us.

“To lose a goal at the end like that does feel sore and the manner in which we lost it is obviously disappointing.

“All we can do now is come back next week and keep trying to improve and move forward.”

It was a particular shame for stand-in goalkeeper Deniz that he finished on the losing side.

He produced a string of excellent saves in the game and obviously felt Forrest was offside when he put the ball in the net, racing out to complain to referee John Beaton.

“He made a couple of good saves,” said Mellon.

“We had to win a lot of headers and defend our box.

“It wasn’t a game you would come away from and say you had seen silky play.

“That’s the beauty of the Scottish Premiership in that you play different teams every week and you have to be good at what the game is asking of you.

“All in all, to lose the match in the manner in which we did tonight is a tough one.”

Mellon cleared up what had happened to Siegrist, confirming: “He picked up a knock in training but Deniz has come in and done fine – there are no question marks over him.”