Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is pleased with recent performances but stressed that a touch of composure in front of goal is required to make them a threat in the play-offs.

United found themselves ahead and then behind as they battled their way to a 2-2 draw against Dumbarton in the late kick-off on Saturday.

They went into the game knowing a win would see them skip ahead of Falkirk into second as a result of the Bairns’ draw against Queen of the South earlier in the day.

And, for large parts of the game at least, it looked as though United would take all three points and hold the upper hand heading into the last round of fixtures before the play-off schedule.

United were undone in the end by an inability to finish off several promising chances, having done well to repeatedly get into dangerous positions.

And Ray feels if they can find that finishing touch, they’ll be a daunting prospect in the bid to reach the top flight.

“I’m not going to single anyone out or put blame on anybody but we show a bit more quality in front of goal and we win that game, no problem,” Ray said.

“We just have to take that, take it on the chin. We gifted two goals away.

“I thought the boys played great, for the first 35 minutes at least anyway — if it was a boxing match it would have been all over.

“It was then poor from us. We didn’t clear the ball, it took a ricochet off somebody back into the box to their player (who scores).

“It hurts us and it gave them a lifeline because the game should have been over.

“But that is football, and if we had the right quality, if we showed better quality in front of goal, then the game is won.”

The result means United and Falkirk are as they were heading into the final day, with just a point separating the sides battling for second.

A point was, however, vital for Dumbarton, who could well have secured their Championship safety.

Manager Stevie Aitken was delighted with the determination shown by his side, saying: “It’s a proud day. Barring a disaster we’ll be safe now.

“We knew we had to get at least a point from our last two games to make sure we would be safe from the play-offs, so I’m absolutely chuffed.

“We were tipped to get relegated before a ball was kicked but we’re good at proving people wrong.”