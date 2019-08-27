Dundee United boss hoping Lawrence Shankland can continue success in Friday’s derby

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is hoping star striker Lawrence Shankland can continue his rich vein of Tannadice scoring form in Friday night’s derby.

Shankland netted all of United’s goals in their season-opening 4-1 home win over Inverness earlier this month.

Last term, this time for former club Ayr United, the 24-year-old hitman was at it again, scoring all five in their 5-0 success over the Terrors at Tannadice.

Going into the clash with Dundee sitting top of the Championship, however, United gaffer Robbie would take one goal from his main man – so long as it’s the winner.

He said: “He does have a good record at Tannadice because he scored five for Ayr United against us last season then four for us against Inverness.

“That’s not bad going, is it? I think he seems to like playing there.

“This time one will be more than acceptable if it’s the winner.

“I’ve been pleased with him, I do believe there’s still more to come from him as well.”

With Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad set to be announced today, Robbie feels it will come too early for U/21 cap Shanks to be included.

However, he believes his marquee summer signing is headed in the right direction for international honours, especially if, as Robbie joked, he can reach 100 goals this season.

Robbie added: “I think there’s still a long way to go for him. We’ve got to be realistic here, we’re in the Championship.

“He’s scoring in this league for us, which is great and I’m delighted but he’s still got to get a lot more in his game to get to the top level.

“We’re helping him get there and he’s helping himself but it’s a bit too early at the moment.

“If he keeps scoring goals at this rate he will pass 100.

“He works hard in training, looks after himself, goes to the gym and I’ve been very pleased with the character he’s shown since he came in.”