Dundee United gaffer Ray McKinnon is looking forward to a rare weekend at home.

But he doesn’t expect to be putting his feet up in front of the fireplace when former employers Raith Rovers visit Tannadice this evening.

United’s clash with the Fifers is only their second home game since Christmas Eve.

And Ray is hoping it will see his team’s first victory since then.

“It’s been a long run of mostly away games, a hard shift,” he said.

“And after this one we have another two away back-to-back, so it will be good to be at Tannadice.”

From towards the end of the month the Tangerines will, incidentally, have a run of four-from-five at home.

Right now, though, Ray is looking no further forward than this weekend’s action.

And he’s been given a boost with the news that doctors have given goalkeeper Cammy Bell the green light to play despite fracturing his jaw in a collision with team-mate Mark Durnan at Dunfermline last week.

Bell’s face is bruised but while there is a small crack in the bone it will heal without the need for treatment.

“He’s been doing a bit of training and he’ll be fine to play,” added the manager.

United fans should also get their first look at new signing Alex Nicholls after his deadline beating loan switch from Barnet.

The 29-year-old will be involved at some stage.

The only decision facing the manager is whether or not he starts.

Nicholls has only trained with his new team-mates for the past couple of days, so his first taste of Scottish football could be from the bench.

Fans are reminded today’s game has a 5.15pm kick off.