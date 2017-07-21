Dundee United face an anxious wait over the extent of James Keatings’ injury after he was stretchered off in the 3-0 win at Buckie on Wednesday night.

The Tangerines’ new striker showed plenty of quality in only his second game for the club, setting up goal No 3 for Mark Durnan in the comfortable victory at the Highland League champions.

The former Hibs man was desperate to add to the goal he grabbed in the weekend win over Raith last night at Victoria Park but was hurt when trying to do just that.

With the match meandering towards the final whistle, Keatings fired in a shot but came off second best as a Buckie defender blocked.

And manager Ray McKinnon revealed the knock came on his ankle but the club are waiting to find out the extent of the damage.

He said: “The real downer for the night was James Keatings taking a bad ankle injury.

“That put a wee bit of a dampener on the night but it’s a good three points and we’ll move on to Sunday’s game. We’ll find out how bad it is in the next couple of days.”

Keatings, who was having an X-ray today, played a big part in the opening half where United showed their superiority, notching three goals through Paul McMullan, Billy King and Durnan.

They could have had a few more before they took the foot off the pedal in the second period.

And that’s something Ray wasn’t too happy to see from his team.

“The guys were excellent in the first half. Second half, mentally, we tuned out a little bit which we’re disappointed about but we still had a few chances.

“There was some good stuff in the first half, we’re pleased with the result.

“We’re happy with that and we keep building for the season ahead. It was a tough game but I thought the boys did well.”

The Tannadice gaffer also took time to praise their opponents.

Despite the gulf between the teams, Buckie Thistle held their own at times and had a couple of chances, too.

“I thought Buckie were excellent, they have a lot of pace up front, a good team and I wish them well this season.

“We knew they were a good side and that’s why we played at a high level in that first half. All credit to Buckie, they’re a good side but I thought we were excellent in that opening 45.”