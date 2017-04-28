Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon aims to lessen the load on his big players as he prepares his side for the end-of-season push.

The Tannadice gaffer has to find the balance between keeping his main men fresh for the play-off games and trying to beat Falkirk to the runners-up spot.

That’s the test for him over the next couple of weeks, firstly against Dumbarton on Saturday, but he’s happy with the way his Tangerines have shaped up over the past few matches.

He said: “If you look at the games, we should have won the Falkirk game, we should have won the Ayr game on chances, we did win the Dunfermline match but got beat at Queen of the South.

“That one came at the wrong time. There was a bit of fatigue and concentration levels in the last 10 minutes dropped. I thought we were unlucky there.

“Overall, I think we’re OK. We’re relying on the same people right now but we’re getting there.”

A couple of those players will have rests forced upon them after racking up too many bookings.

Almost ever-present William Edjenguele is suspended for the last two remaining matches, while Simon Murray will miss the Morton game next week.

Willo Flood has just returned from his own suspension while McKinnon may give top-scorer Tony Andreu a breather before the end of the campaign.

“Willo had a bit of spirit about him again last Saturday which was really pleasing,” added the manager.

“Tony got his goal again at the weekend.

“We’re asking him to play in a weird position but he’s having to do it and he’ll do anything for the team.

“He’s another one we’ve given a few days off and he’s feeling good.

“The more of these players we get back to, hopefully, hitting a bit of form the better.

“William has played almost every game this season, trained every day and not missed a minute.

“He’s out for two weeks, so that might just be good for him.

“He might come back with a real spring in his step because, when he’s at his peak, he’s a top player.

“He’s been getting back to his best which has coincided with our best performances and that’s a good omen.”