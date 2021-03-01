Benjamin Siegrist insists ‘nothing’s impossible’ and Dundee United won’t give up the fight for a top-six finish

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist says “nothing’s impossible” and insists the Tangerines will keep on fighting for a top-six finish.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock means United remain in seventh spot in the Premiership table, four points behind St Mirren in sixth with two games remaining.

With champions Celtic and fourth-placed Aberdeen still to come to Tannadice before the split, pipping the Buddies to the post looks a tall order for the Terrors.

However, Siegrist says they won’t stop believing they can do it as he reflected on a share of the spoils at Rugby Park where Zech Medley’s second-half strike cancelled out Adrian Sporle’s opener for United on 18 minutes.

Top-six finish looks tough but Terrors will keep battling

“A win would certainly have been better but nothing’s impossible,” the Swiss stopper said after being asked if the result damages their top-six hopes.

“It’s just one game at a time, you pick up points next week and then the sunshine is out and everyone is buzzing.

“Earlier in the year we would’ve said a point away from home would’ve been good but we’ve come so far to be disappointed with it.

“We should’ve been able to, not just hang on, but look for that second goal.

“Even though they equalised we still had two good chances at the end. It’s fine margins, as always.

“We’re ambitious so we’re disappointed.”

“We’re always disappointed to concede because, as a unit, we pride ourselves on getting clean sheets”

The 29-year-old former Aston Villa man insists the Terrors were frustrated as they let their levels slip in the second half to allow Killie back into the game.

Like all goalies, Siegrist prides himself on clean sheets, and admits not being able to shutout the Ayrshire men rankled the United squad.

He continued: “The first half was kind of equal, both teams had their chances, and we got a little bit of luck (with Sporle’s deflected goal) which is nice for a change.

“Second half we were a little too passive and let them push us back which is, obviously, not what we wanted to do.

“There was going to be spells where they had the ball because they’re chasing it but, overall, it was disappointing because we had a lot of confidence going into the game.

“I’m annoyed, in general, at any goal.

“It got headed on at the near post, goes across the six-yard box and just hits off him, it’s not even finishing, and on another day it goes wide or a defender blocks it.

“Unfortunately that’s football and that bit of luck went against us on that occasion after it going for us with the deflected goal we got.

“We’re always disappointed to concede because, as a unit, we pride ourselves on getting clean sheets.

“It gives us a good chance to win or at least hold on to a point in every game.”

Soon after Medley’s equaliser, Tommy Wright’s men thought they had taken the lead as Kyle Lafferty crashed a strike into the roof of Siegrist’s net from close range.

However, referee David Munro adjudged Kirk Broadfoot to have fouled the big goalie in the build-up and the goal didn’t stand.

Siegrist lifted the lid on the incident, believing the whistler called it right.

He added: “I’d just scooped it up and felt like he was a little late. Once my hands and head were down, you’ve got to protect the keeper a little bit.

“He came steaming in and I got to the ball first. It was a 50-50 but there is a six-yard area for a reason.

“I thought it was the right decision because I got there a fraction earlier than he did.”

Siegrist enjoying seamless transition to top-flight football

Siegrist has enjoyed a tremendous season between the sticks for United and has adjusted to top-tier football seamlessly after making the step up from the Championship with the club.

He has kept nine clean sheets in 29 games, leads the league in saves made and has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

With another year left on his deal after this season, his future remains uncertain, but Siegrist is clearing love life at Tannadice.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said.

“At the start of the year I was really looking forward to the level and you have to step up.

“It’s just preparation, training and sometimes, like last week (saving Borna Barisic’s penalty in the 4-1 defeat at Rangers), a bit of film study does good on penalties!

“It’s just about doing my work and preparing as good as I can to put on the best performance on game day.

“It’s always good to have challenges and trying to reach them. You’re chasing challenges, you don’t just walk after them. You have to go head first.”