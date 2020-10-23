CALUM WOODGER: There’s a school of thought that Benjamin Siegrist is just as valuable as Lawrence Shankland to Dundee United at the minute and it seems a valid one

There’s a school of thought going around that Benjamin Siegrist is just as valuable to Dundee United at the minute as Lawrence Shankland – and it seems a valid one.

The Swiss goalkeeper has been in superb form for the Terrors this season, particularly in the stalemate against Aberdeen last weekend, making six stunning saves to earn his side a point.

What followed was a week of the former Aston Villa man being talked up as one of the best keepers in the country – and you’ll find little argument against that from me.

Question marks were raised over most of United’s Championship-winning squad about whether they could make the step up to top-flight football this term.

Some have struggled, most have done OK but Siegrist is one of few excelling.

There was never any doubts about the credentials of goal machine Shankland, even if his figures aren’t quite hitting his usual high standards.

However, two goals in six games, so far, is a decent return for the Scotland star.

What maybe has come as a surprise to some is the value of Benji at the other end of the park.

Credit to the big Swiss, his game has come on leaps and bounds in his two years at Tannadice.

Back in 2018/19 he was playing understudy to Matej Rakovan (incredibly) and now looks to have a strong grip on the starting jersey, putting in unshakable and unflappable performances week after week.

© SNS Group

Last season, Shanks was winning points on his own for the Terrors and, although I’m sure Arabs would like to see the likes of him, Nicky Clark and Marc McNulty doing the same this term, it’s encouraging to know they have a No 1 that has the ability to keep them in games when their backs are against the wall.

That’s going to happen more often this term than it did last in the second tier.

However, to really kick on, United need to start feeding Shanks & Co.

They are currently living off scraps, receiving little service and taking very few touches in the box – a place where the 25-year-old is so deadly.

Hopefully, that will all change as the Tangerines head down the A90 to Perth for the Tayside derby.

St Johnstone, in contrast, have found their shooting boots and will be confident of posing a threat on home soil.

Siegrist, as we know, will be tested but should provide a sense of safety, stability and reliability for his team.

If he and the defence can do that, free up the midfield and United get creative in finding their danger men, I don’t see why the Terrors can’t find their finishing touch again.

Things are ticking along nicely, with United sixth and Micky Mellon quietly building a strong squad – a win would only add to that positive spin.

Last Friday’s defeat is in the books now, and Dundee must move past it, but they’ll need to have learned some lessons ahead of their clash with Morton.

The easiest thing to do would be to treat the 6-2 thrashing by title rivals Hearts in the season opener as a false start and carry on.

However, I’m sure Dark Blues boss James McPake has done the right thing by pouring over their mistakes to have his team ready for the visit of the Ton – and the rest of the season.

Make no bones about it, the Dee won’t be in for an easier ride against the Greenock side, nor anyone else in the Championship, in fact.

They’re one of the biggest clubs in the division and, naturally, will have a target on their backs.

That coupled with the quality possessed by the likes of Morton will make this term a battle Dundee need to start registering wins in and fast.

© SNS Group

David Hopkin’s side will come out the blocks fast at Dens, pressing the home side high and trying to win the ball.

Failing to deal with that kind of relentless energy was part of Dundee’s undoing in Edinburgh last week and it will be interesting to see how McPake sets up his side to cope with the scrappier, less technical style of the Ton.

The formation didn’t work in Gorgie and there’s likely to be personnel changes – most importantly in this shortened season, though, results must change to three points.

It seemed to be all going swimmingly for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford this week.

He scored the decisive goal in Tuesday’s Champions League win over PSG and was winning hearts and minds across the nation with his campaign against food poverty.

The very next day, a plea for free school meals to be extended over the holidays was rejected by the government in a deplorable act.

There was no common sense on display in the House but we knew that anyway. It’s taken a young footballer – an often maligned subset in our society – for things to even get this far after all.