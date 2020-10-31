CALUM WOODGER: Dundee United’s damning attacking statistics of late must be rectified against Ross County today

Dundee United fans are, rightly, concerned by the news the club will enact cost-cutting measures sooner rather than later but, today, let’s focus on the futba!

Nobody, local press included, wants to see the club – nor neighbours Dundee – struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but it’s a sad reality of our times.

I have no doubt many on the books at Tannadice will accept the reduced terms offered to them – and I also think some won’t – but what’s going on off the pitch can’t be allowed to overly disrupt an important season on it.

Yes, asking staff to take wage cuts of up to 20% is not a nice process for anyone to go through – I truly feel for them – and questions will be asked of the spending of the hierarchy at United after millions of pounds worth of losses in the last couple of years.

But there is a big game today for Micky Mellon’s men that deserves the spotlight.

The problems on the park pale in comparison to the grim financial reality facing the Terrors right now, particularly those staff on modest incomes, but they are ones which must be addressed, too, as Ross County come to town.

In their last two fixtures – Aberdeen and St Johnstone – the Tangerines have toiled to two goalless draws.

© SNS Group

Of course, that is only one way of looking at it as those points have allowed them to rise back into the top six. However, it is generally accepted that their play, particularly in attack, has been substandard of late.

You only have to look at the front three to see the quality is there, of that there is no doubt.

But feeding Lawrence Shankland, Marc McNulty and Nicky Clark is proving a tough ask for the Terrors right now.

No shots on target and just four touches in the box for the attacking trio in Perth is damning and must be rectified against the Staggies.

Although most newly-promoted teams would be pleased with the top six and keeping clean sheets against established Premiership sides, this is Dundee United.

Like it or not, that means something.

It means there is a certain level of expectation, rightly so, from the support.

They want exciting, attacking football – meaning plenty of chances and goals – to go along with picking up points.

They are perhaps victims of their own success from the Jim McLean era of the late 1970s and 80s but any United team of any generation should be targeting three points at home to Ross County.

No offence to Stuart Kettlewell’s men but the Highlanders at Tannadice will have a big ‘W’ next to it on Mellon’s fixture list.

That is what the fans expect from today – and it’s up to the team to deliver, regardless of what’s going on elsewhere.

In fact, with Arabs unable to attend games to vent and get a release from current toils, you feel there’s even more of any obligation to make Saturdays about futba and winning again!

Stringing more than a few good results together at a time was a huge problem for Dundee last season.

Ironically, they only really started to do so just before the coronavirus shutdown of Scottish football and the premature end to the campaign.

This time round, in a shortened term, it’s even more important for James McPake’s side to find a level of consistency which has evaded them, so far, in his reign much quicker.

Their longest winning run came this time last year with three on the spin against Ayr, Alloa and Morton, while they ended the season with their best unbeaten streak – six games.

If the Dark Blues are to put the opening-day 6-2 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle down as a false start they need start streaking before it’s too late.

Three wins on the bounce is not enough, nor is six unbeaten, if they are to challenge the Jambos for the Championship title.

The Dee need to be racing into double figures and today’s visit of Raith to Dens Park represents their first opportunity to put two wins together – and a good opportunity at that.

Although, the Kirkcaldy club are in good form following their promotion from League One, I fancy Dundee to have enough about them to see them off.

There is a real depth to the Dee squad this term and that quality should shine through.

If anyone, most would’ve thought rivals Rangers would be the team to end Celtic’s domestic dominance but Aberdeen may just beat them to the punch this weekend.

The idea of the Dons defeating the Hoops on any terms, let alone in tomorrow’s Scottish Cup semi-final, would have been laughable a few weeks ago – and with good reason.

Derek McInnes’ side have only beaten the champions once in the last 21 games, however, last weekend’s 3-3 Premiership draw between the sides and the Celts’ current sticky form means the Dons may halt the quadruple-treble.