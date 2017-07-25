More than 400 disadvantaged young people will be watching football for free this season at Dundee United thanks to the generosity of Arabs.

The club, its supporters, Dundee United Community Trust and Dundee City Council have joined forces to give away free tickets for Tannadice to disadvantaged kids over the past 10 years.

The United For Kids appeal sees the club match every penny donated by supporters and this year enough cash was raised for around 430 season ticket books.

The council then puts forward youngsters for the initiative who have been selected from various support and community groups across the city.

Some of the recipients got to meet the players at Tannadice today with the players training at the ground, rather than in St Andrews, specifically for the worthy event.

The kids will also be given the chance to sign up to the Young Arabs supporters club. This year, the youngsters will each be given a matchday diary to complete over the course of the season.

Depute Lord Provost Bill Campbell hailed the scheme and saw great benefits for city families.

He said: “We have had excellent feedback from children and parents who attended last year.

“There are huge benefits to the children and families who use these tickets. It creates time for families to bond together, incentivises participation and achievement from our young people and allows some our most deprived children to access the same activities and experiences as their peers.”

David Dorward, who is chairman of Dundee United Community Trust, the club’s official charity, said: “This initiative is so worthwhile and we are proud to continue to support it. Creating opportunities for these youngsters is only possible with the continued generosity of the United fans.”

Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson added: “Dundee United are proud of our strong community ties and the United for Kids campaign is an integral part of that.

“Working closely with Dundee City Council, our official charity DUCT and our fans, we continue to allow disadvantaged youngsters the opportunity to come along to Tannadice.”