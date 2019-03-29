Dundee United appoint three new coaches

Dundee United have announced three new coaches.

David Byrne has joined as head of recruitment for the first team and ex-United player Jordan Moore has taken up the role of head of academy talent ID and recruitment, while Adam Asghar is senior academy head coach.

Byrne has worked in recruitment roles with West Brom, Swindon and Yeovil Town.

Sporting Director Tony Asghar said: “David is a strong appointment as we look to continue to develop a stronger network in which to identify and attract players to the club.

“His experience and track record will enhance how our recruitment department operates, and his appointment ensures our club continues to develop one of the strongest departments in Scotland.”

Moore, who graduated from the United Academy and played several games for United’s first team, will oversee the recruitment throughout all age groups.

Academy Director Andy Goldie said: “The appointments of Adam and Jordan are key additions as we continue to restructure in line with Club Academy Scotland’s Elite Status criteria and look to identify the best young talent in the East and surrounding areas.

“Adam already understands my vision for developing young players both on and off the pitch, and I’m looking forward to continuing the positive work we have done together at Braidhurst as we drive our Academy forward.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Jordan back to the club that he holds close to his heart.

“Having progressed through our Academy as a young player himself during a golden period for United, he knows exactly the quality and profile of player we have to recruit to bring success back.”

He added: “Since retiring, Jordan has gained substantial experience in this field in England and throughout Scotland and will be continuing to utilise these links as well as working closely with our talent ID and recruitment department to ensure we are operating an extensive scouting network across the UK. “