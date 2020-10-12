Dundee United apologise to fans and offer partial refund after technical issues hit Peterhead stream

Dundee United have said sorry to fans who missed the first 17 minutes of their shock defeat to Peterhead on Saturday after a streaming glitch.

The Tangerines also offered a partial refund to supporters who had paid £12.50 to watch the Betfred Cup clash, which finished 1-0 to Jim McInally’s visitors, on DUTV.

They said: “Dundee United would like to apologise for the connectivity issues experienced by customers on Saturday which resulted in the first 17 minutes of the Peterhead fixture being unavailable.

“This was due to an encoding/decoding issue experienced by a third-party supplier at an external location.

“Our third-party supplier has apologised and has taken steps to understand what went wrong and prevent similar issues from happening again in the future.

“The issue meant that customers were unable to receive the video and audio for the first 17 minutes of the match until a solution was found.

“We are sorry for any disappointment and ask any customer who was affected by this and who would like to apply for a £5 refund, to do so by emailing DUTV@streamdigital.tv before 12 noon on Tuesday.”