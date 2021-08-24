Dundee United and St Johnstone stars called for Northern Ireland World Cup duty

Trevor Carson has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad hot on the heels of his Dundee United debut.

The 33-year-old joins St Johnstone hero Ali McCann in the 25-man squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania (September 2) and Switzerland (September 8).

Northern Ireland are currently third in Group C following one draw from their opening two section games.

Sandwiched between those crucial clashes on the road to Qatar 2022, Ian Baraclough’s charges will travel to Estonia for friendly fixture on September 5.

🙌 Your Northern Ireland squad for our September fixtures! 💚#GAWA — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) August 24, 2021

Carson, who enjoyed a clean sheet in his maiden United appearance on Sunday — helping the Tangerines to a 1-0 win over St Johnstone — hopes to make his first international appearance since a defeat in Norway on October 14, 2020.

He has won five caps to date.

McCann, on the losing side of that all-Tayside affair at McDiarmid Park, will hope to further enhance his burgeoning Northern Ireland career during the forthcoming window.

The Edinburgh-born 21-year-old has already scored one goal in five caps for his adopted country and is an increasingly pivotal part of Baraclough’s group, even being mooted as a long-term successor to the legendary Steven Davis.