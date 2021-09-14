Dundee United and Dundee to play key role in landmark ‘strategic review’ of SPFL amid ‘£600 million’ claim

Dundee United and Dundee will unite to support ‘a strategic and holistic review’ of the SPFL aimed at bringing increased revenue into Scottish football.

The city rivals have teamed up with Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian for the study, with financial giants Deloitte commissioned to provide independent advice.

The clubs have vowed to make all recommendations public and have invited ‘the support and engagement of all who share our ambition to grow the Scottish game’.

Commercial growth, improved branding, examination of the SPFL structure and analysis of strategic goals are among the stated aims in what could prove to be a watershed moment.

🆕 SPFL Member Clubs, Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian, with the endorsement of the SPFL, have commissioned independent advisers to assist in a strategic and holistic review of the SPFL. https://t.co/gpyi1deK3f — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 14, 2021

A statement issued on behalf of the five clubs mentioned read: “As a group of clubs who will spend around £600m over the next ten years (in both operations and infrastructure), we believe a clear vision and strategy with measurable goals is needed if Scottish Football is to continue to grow and prosper on and off the pitch, and ultimately compete with similar-sized countries and leagues across Europe.”

United chairman Mark Ogren and his Dens Park counter-part Tim Keyes were signatories on the statement.

The clubs have vowed that any recommendations would be for the betterment of Scottish football as a whole and based on independent conclusions.

It is hoped that any consequential financial rewards of the initiative will help Scotland ‘produce better, more technically gifted players, to compete in European club competitions and at national level.’