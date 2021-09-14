Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee United and Dundee to play key role in landmark ‘strategic review’ of SPFL amid ‘£600 million’ claim

By Alan Temple
September 14, 2021, 6:31 pm
All change? SPFL's Hampden base
All change? SPFL's Hampden base

Dundee United and Dundee will unite to support ‘a strategic and holistic review’ of the SPFL aimed at bringing increased revenue into Scottish football.

The city rivals have teamed up with Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian for the study, with financial giants Deloitte commissioned to provide independent advice.

The clubs have vowed to make all recommendations public and have invited ‘the support and engagement of all who share our ambition to grow the Scottish game’.

Commercial growth, improved branding, examination of the SPFL structure and analysis of strategic goals are among the stated aims in what could prove to be a watershed moment.

A statement issued on behalf of the five clubs mentioned read: “As a group of clubs who will spend around £600m over the next ten years (in both operations and infrastructure), we believe a clear vision and strategy with measurable goals is needed if Scottish Football is to continue to grow and prosper on and off the pitch, and ultimately compete with similar-sized countries and leagues across Europe.”

United chairman Mark Ogren and his Dens Park counter-part Tim Keyes were signatories on the statement.

The clubs have vowed that any recommendations would be for the betterment of Scottish football as a whole and based on independent conclusions.

It is hoped that any consequential financial rewards of the initiative will help Scotland ‘produce better, more technically gifted players, to compete in European club competitions and at national level.’