Thomas Courts’ first home Premiership match in charge of Dundee United has been moved to accommodate live TV coverage.

The visit of reigning champions Rangers on August 7 will now be shown on Sky Sports, with a 12.30 p.m. kick-off as Courts seeks to claim a memorable early scalp in the dugout.

Newly-promoted Dundee have also been affected by the first batch of top-flight television picks, with the visit of Hibs on August 22 chosen to be screened live by the league’s exclusive broadcaster.

That encounter — which sees Dee boss James McPake return to Easter Road, where he captained the Hibees as a player — will now take place with a 12 noon kick-off.

In the only other alteration to August’s Premiership calendar, Rangers will now welcome Celtic to Ibrox on Sunday, August 29 with a 12 noon kick-off.