Dundee United and Dundee fans give their verdict on the latest derby clash

Dundee United tackle Dundee in another highly-charged derby clash and to add extra spice they are hunting their 10th win on the trot.
The last time the clubs collided at Tannadice the Terrors ran out 6-2 winners in an incredible encounter.
Now United can take another huge step towards the title with a vital triumph to ease them closer to a top flight return in their chase for the Championship.
However, manager Robbie Neilson insists it will be a much tougher proposition to ditch the Dens Park men in the latest outing, despite inflicting a 2-0 win on their city rivals at their patch.
United supporters are confident going into the last derby game of the year and some are predicting another rout.
John McCulloch, 64, sipped a beer in the Balmore Bar just a goal kick away from Tannadice and reckoned the Tangerines will rack up 10-in-a-row.
He said: “I have seen plenty of derby games in my day and I have been to a few.
“But I won’t be at this one because I couldn’t get a ticket.
“We got six the last time and I think we could get 10 this time, I really do. That’s the truth, we are on form and a big win means we can get closer to wrapping up the league.
“It would be great to get a 10-0 win, that’s my opinion.”
John, who worked in the jute mills on a succession of maintenance jobs, insisted that another home win over Dundee would virtually stitch up the title flag by stretching the gap between the teams to an astonishing 20 points.
And another United fan at the Balmore, Iain Donaldson, echoed these thoughts but predicted a much tighter scoreline.
He said: “I hope we win this one, but I think it will be a 2-1 win with possibly Nicky Clark getting the winner.
“I fancy him to get the winning goal in a very tight match.”
Meanwhile, at Whites Bar on Provost Road, Dundee fans had a different opinion.
Former BT engineer Bob Banks, 62, admitted that a draw would be a good result for the Dee.
He said: “I am hoping for a draw, that would suit me.
“Of course I want Dundee to win but a 1-1 result would be fine.”
Alistair Mill, 58, was more confident of an away day win and said: “I think we can do it and win 2-1.
“I would like to see a 3-0 win, but any win would be good.
“My young lads and their friends will be at the game because they have season tickets, but I will just have to watch it on the television.”