Dundee United wide man Adrian Sporle faces race to be fit for visit of champions Celtic

Dundee United wide man Adrian Sporle faces a race to be fit for the visit of champions Celtic to Tannadice next Sunday.

Sporle could only manage 28 minutes in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock, aggravating a heel injury on the Rugby Park astroturf shortly after opening the scoring for the Terrors with his third goal of the season.

The Argentine winger was replaced by Louis Appere and may lose his spot in the starting line-up for this weekend’s match against Premiership champions Celtic.

The 25-year-old will have his foot looked at again on Monday by United’s medical team, with the Tangerines hoping to have him involved.

Manager’s sympathy for Sporle

Boss Micky Mellon expressed his sympathy for Sporle as he confirmed why he had to take him off.

“He was carrying an injury last week and told us it was OK but I think the surface meant he felt it coming on a wee bit again,” Mellon said.

“I don’t mind the surface, it’s fine, but it kind of finds injuries.

“If you’ve got a bit of a niggle, because of the impact of running on it all the time, it will find it.

“It’s, obviously, found that with Adrian and he wasn’t able to continue.”