Dundee United ace Cammy Smith joins Ayr United on loan as ‘delighted’ Mark Kerr hails signing

Dundee United ace Cammy Smith has joined Ayr United on loan until the end of January.

The 25-year-old has scored twice in seven appearances for Micky Mellon’s Tangerines side this season.

But the ex-Aberdeen and St Mirren man has struggled to establish himself as a regular for United in the Premiership and heads to Somerset Park in search of game time.

Ayr boss Mark Kerr said: “Cammy has a lot of experience at the top level. He has won the Championship twice and was St Mirren’s best player when they won it.

“He is an attacking player who can score and assist and he is technically very good.

“Cammy was playing for United earlier in the season however has recently not been getting a start and he is hungry to play and be involved.

“He is a great age and we are absolutely delighted to bring in a player of his quality.”

In August, Smith opened up on falling out of favour under former United gaffer Robbie Neilson and said he had a new lease of life under current boss Mellon.

The Tangerines said today: “Forward Cammy Smith has joined Championship side Ayr United on loan until January.

“The attacker, who has played 31 times scoring nine goals in his two spells at Tannadice, will look to enjoy some first-team game time at the Championship club over the next few months.

“Good luck at Somerset Park, Cammy.”