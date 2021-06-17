Dundee United academy kids to take on Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and more at prestigious youth tournament

Dundee United rising stars are set to test themselves against Europe’s best at a tournament in Greece.

United’s academy kids will take on the likes of Italian giants Juventus and Russians Zenit St Petersburg at the Elite Neon Cup in September.

Taking place in the city of Corinth, the Tangerines’ U/12 team, pending coronavirus restrictions, will jet out to the Mediterranean in the autumn for the competition.

Under the guidance of academy director Andy Goldie and the club’s performance strategy, the Terrors’ youth set-up has worked with some of the biggest names in world football in recent times.

From sharing best practice with Manchester United to learning from Brazilians Fluminense, the Tangerines are widening the net to provide the best possible opportunities for their young players.

They will now test themselves against some of the best in the business on the pitch – something they hoped to have been doing before now were it not for Covid.