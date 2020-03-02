Dundee United academy coaches helping club move with trends in modern game

Dundee United academy duo Thomas Courts and Andy Payne are working to shape ‘modern’ stars of the future under the club’s revamped grassroots set-up.

Since academy director Andy Goldie took charge of the Terrors’ youth ranks in February last year, the club have achieved ‘Elite’ status in the Scottish FA’s Project Brave initiative and helped introduced the likes of Louis Appere and Declan Glass to Robbie Neilson’s first team.

Helping make United’s one of the best youth set-ups in the country has been a new staff, including head of tactical performance Courts, formerly manager of Kelty Hearts, and head of technical performance Payne, coach at the club for 10 years and nephew of ex-Tannadice star Graham.

© DC Thomson

Their remit oversees the younger kids in the academy from U/10 to U/16, with the pair working closely to develop players equipped for the on-the-ball and off-the-ball demands of first-team football in 2020.

And theirs are roles they find very rewarding as they watch youngsters fulfil their potential – whether that’s with Dundee United, another club or outwith football altogether.

Courts said: “I think within the academy set-up what we’re trying to do is give them a technical and tactical framework that can allow them to maximise their potential.

“It’s actually also about surviving and thriving domestically and playing within Scotland.

“We’re taking them down to the elite level in England and overseas in Europe for games and learning.

“We want to design a game model that allows them to go into different environments and feel they have the skillset to fulfil their potential.”

Both men feel there is a profile of ‘creative flair’ when you think of a Dundee United player, which they are keen to maintain within their plans.

Payne said: “I suppose there is. Obviously, we look at it by position to try to make them better technically and tactically but we want all players comfortable in taking the ball.

“We’re not fixated on systems and formations right across the club, we want to do what’s right for our individual players.

“It’s also about getting us to empower the coaches to be able to deliver those same messages across the board. We’re constantly reviewing and adapting our model. We don’t want to just stand still. We need to move forward with the modern trends of the game.

“There’s needs to be a balance of letting kids express themselves and being free at certain points but also hammering home the technical and tactical elements of their game.”

Of the environment at Tannadice, Courts added: “The club’s invested quite heavily in additional staff members like ourselves but also video analysis and physical performance.

“We look at the full player as an athlete, first and foremost, but it’s all in collaboration with the technical, tactical and physical performance.

“It’s a club on an upward trajectory again and they’ve got a phenomenal reputation historically for developing young players.

“There’s a blueprint and something ingrained within the club. The calibre of people you are working with on a daily basis is great. We’ve got some of the best people around.

“If you look at the profile of the type of player this club tends to produce, there’s a creative flair but we want to help by giving them as much information as possible.”

Payne added: “Logan Chalmers and Keiran Freeman are next in line.”