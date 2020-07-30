Why Dundee United’s ‘New Firm’ rivalry with Aberdeen ran deeper than most for legendary gaffer Jim McLean

It’s one of the first fixtures in the Premiership calendar that Dundee United fans would have picked out.

And Tangerines hero Dave Bowman believes the club’s ‘New Firm’ rivalry with Aberdeen ran deeper than most for iconic gaffer Jim McLean.

The first top-flight clash between the sides since March 2016 is pencilled in for October 17.

The game will come nearly four decades on from an era in which they enjoyed success on the continent and regularly competed for domestic trophies with Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers, often beating the Glasgow giants.

With 65 miles separating United and the Dons, and because it isn’t a traditional rivalry, some didn’t take the fixture as seriously as the Dundee derby.

However, Bowman insists McLean was hell-bent on emulating and exceeding Sir Alex Ferguson’s achievements, particularly in Europe.

Sir Alex won several trophies during his time in the Granite City, including the Cup Winners’ Cup and Uefa Super Cup in 1983.

McLean’s Tangerines came close, losing the 1984 European Cup semi-final to Roma and the Uefa Cup Final to IFK Gothenburg three years later.

Bowman – player transition coach at Dundee United – believes the legendary boss became fixated with winning in Europe and lifting an ultimately-elusive Scottish Cup.

“He probably was and, for everything he did, it’s unbelievable he never won the Scottish Cup or went on to win something in Europe,” the 56-year-old said.

“We got there that often in the Scottish and never won it. I was lucky enough to play under Ivan (Golac) in 1994 but I’d lost three before we’d managed to get one.

“Jim was manager for a few before then as well so that was probably big thing for him, not being able to do the clean sweep of Scottish football.

“Aberdeen were the benchmark, with the New Firm at the time, the two of us were competing against one another.

“Them having won European titles probably was sore for him, especially having gone so close.

“You look at Roma and then Gothenburg it was, obviously, a big thing for him.”

Bowman, who would go on to make 429 appearances for the club, checked in at Tannadice in 1986 and was part of United’s efforts to make the Uefa Cup showpiece that season.

They, arguably, could go down in history as the club’s greatest-ever side.

However, the former Hearts man was quick to hail McLean’s title-winning side of 1983 as the best of all.

“I would still say when they won the league in 1983 was their best team, what an achievement that was for the club,” he added.

“But he kept on evolving the team by bringing myself, Jim McInally and Iain Ferguson to the club in 86.

“When I look back at my time, the players I played with were absolutely brilliant.

“They were top professionals as well with the way they conducted themselves off the park. That’s probably why they got so much success.

“The likes of Heggie (Paul Hegarty), Davey (Dave Narey), Eamonn (Bannon), Luggy (Paul Sturrock), Holty (John Holt) and Maurice (Malpas), they were all great.

“For Jimmy Mac, Fergie and I to come into that, playing with them week-in, week-out, it certainly makes your football a lot easier to do.”

Bowman looks back on their European adventures with great fondness, hailing the Arabs as some of the best supporters on the continent.

“When you look back at the 1987 Uefa Cup run and we were playing Lens in the first round, there wasn’t loads of press and fans but the hype grew as we went on,” he continued.

“As we went through the rounds you could see it building.

“The fans were brilliant. They’d travel everywhere – the crowds for Barcelona, Monchengladbach and Gothenburg in the final were exceptional.

“People even came to Romania to see us play Craiova, it was an Iron Curtain country at the time so that was difficult for their visas and getting there.

“It just shows you exactly what United fans were and are still about.”