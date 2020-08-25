Dundee United A-A Sheffield United: Friendly abandoned after Sharp nets opener at rain-soaked Tannadice

Dundee United’s friendly against Sheffield United was abandoned at half time as Storm Francis hammered Dundee.

The pitch at Tannadice was deemed unplayable by referee Steven McLean, with both penalty boxes looking like problem areas in the first period.

Before the action was halted, Billy Sharp netted the only goal of the game as United’s kids battled well and competed against the English side.

It was a stern test against Premier League opposition for kid centre-halves Kerr Smith (16), Nathan Cooney (18) and Ross Graham (19).

Familiar youthful faces Kieran Freeman, Declan Glass and Chris Mochrie got game time alongside experienced pros Deniz, Adrian Sporle, Cammy Smith, Adam King and captain Dillon Powers.

And there was an early let off for Graham as he brought down Sander Berge in the box on five minutes, prompting referee Steven McLean to point to the spot.

Experienced hitman Sharp stepped up but could only crash his effort off Deniz’s right-hand post from 12 yards.

Glass fired a free-kick wide from the edge of the box two minutes later for the hosts as the young Terrors held their own in the opening moments.

The Blades started to enjoy the lion’s share of possession, though, and Deniz did well to deny Berge with his feet from close range on 13 minutes.

The big goalie then made a double save, first palming away a Callum Robinson effort before clawing wide a dangerous-looking cross from Enda Stevens.

Sharp headed wide from Regan Slater’s whipped delivery on 20 minutes, with Robinson nodding over from an Oliver Norwood free-kick shortly after.

Robinson continued to look the most likely to break the deadlock, dipping an effort wide on 34 minutes.

Glass, Mochrie and Smith looked most confident for United moving forward, with 17-year-old Mochrie comfortable in possession and posing the Blades a threat in the final third.

However, it was the Yorkshire side who made the breakthrough just before half-time.

Deniz could only parry a low Berge drive into the path of Sharp to tap into an empty net from six yards out on 43 minutes.

Moments into the interval, after discussions with Blades boss Chris Wilder and United coach Brian Grant, McLean called an end to proceedings at a rain-soaked Tannadice.

However, the 45 minutes he did see would’ve told manager Micky Mellon a lot about his fringe men and young players – many of whom coped well against a side who finished ninth in the EPL last term.

Dundee United XI (3-5-2): Deniz (GK); Cooney, Smith, Graham; Freeman, King, Powers (C), Mochrie, Sporle, Glass, Smith.

Subs not used: Newman (GK), Hutchison, Malcolm, Fraser, Meekison, Watson and Trialist.

Sheffield United XI (4-3-2-1): Ramsdale (GK); Slater, Basham, Egan, J Robinson, Fleck, Norwood; C Robinson, Berge, Stevens; Sharp (C).

Subs not used: Foderingham (GK), Jagielka, Osborn, Freeman, Bryan, Norrington-Davies, Gordon, Hackford, Graham, Brunt, Broadbent and Dewhurst.

Referee: Steven McLean.