Early scare aside, Dundee United turned on the style for 500 returning fans as they downed Elgin City 6-1 at Tannadice.

The Terrors picked up another three Premier Sports Cup Group B points after beating Kelty Hearts 1-0 last Friday.

Lawrence Shankland hit a brace, while Nicky Clark, Peter Pawlett, Kieran Freeman and Chris Mochrie were also on the scoresheet after Kane Hester had given the visitors a surprise lead.