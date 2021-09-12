Dundee United: 3 things we learned as Tannadice side drew blanks with St Mirren ahead of Dundee derby

Dundee United will welcome their city rivals Dundee to Tannadice next Sunday in the first top-flight derby in over five years.

Both sides go into the game on the back of 0-0 draws.

United failed to hit the target at St Mirren and Dundee forgot their shooting boots at home to Livingston.

But despite the lack of goals, there are still promising signs of a bright future for United.

And there was plenty to talk about from the trip to Paisley:

Ilmari Niskanen and Scott McMann make solid debuts

Your eyes do not deceive you, that is Niskanen in a Dundee United shirt.

The debut of United’s Finnish international winger has been long-awaited.

Clubs all over the country are having major issues securing work permits for their foreign imports and United fell into that trap with Niskanen.

It was a relief to see him in a United jersey and he almost scored inside two minutes.

A Peter Pawlett pass set up Niskanen inside the penalty box but he lacked composure on the finish and blasted wide.

United’s new number 7 did, however, show enough nice touches, to suggest he could make an impact.

The same could be said about Scott McMann.

The transfer deadline day arrival from Hamilton had a solid debut.

His tackle on Matt Miller in front of the Dundee United fans underlined the level of commitment his new club can expect.

Dundee United keeper Trevor Carson up for glove battle with Benji Siegrist

There can’t be many clubs who boast a current international as their back-up keeper.

But that’s exactly what Dundee United have in Trevor Carson.

Carson made his return to the Northern Ireland side in a 1-0 win over Estonia. He has also kept three clean sheets in four games.

Carson’s career has been hampered by serious injury and illness.

But there’s absolutely no doubting his class as he proved again with a stunning late save from St Mirren star Richard Tait.

Fans favourite Siegrist is on his way back from injury but Carson has earned his right for a Dundee derby chance.

Dundee United have keys to unlock to back door but need someone to walk through

Tam Courts has made it clear he wants to bring an exciting brand of football back to United.

That’s music to the ears of United fans who craved an attacking style under previous boss Micky Mellon.

With Pawlett, Niskanen and Louis Appere all providing creativity, United need someone to hit the back of the net.

That man could be Marc McNulty, who previously netted 28 goals a season for Coventry City.

But McNulty missed a golden chance to win it late on. He broke clear, only to shoot wide of Jak Alnwick’s target.