Dundee United 3 St Mirren 2: Late winner for United.

A last minute Blair Spittal strike saw Dundee United take the points from a five goal thriller against St Mirren at Tannadice.

Just as it looked as if the Tangerines were falling further behind in the race for second in the Championship, Spittal struck from 20 yards to grab what could prove a vital win.

United were ahead in just seven minutes, but in controversial circumstances. Willo Flood played the ball forward for Thomas Mikkelsen and when the big Dane had a swipe at it he clearly caught Buddies defender Gary MacKenzie with his boot. MacKenzie crashed to the deck, but Mikkelsen kept going, took a touch and blasted a sensational effort into the back of the net from 16 yards.

Most of the players looked to referee Craig Charleston clearly expecting a foul, but to the fury of the visitors he signalled the goal was good. That led to angry protests and once he’d recovered from the kick he’d taken, MacKenzie was given a yellow card for dissent.

After a lull in the proceedings, Simon Murray had a go from distance, but his shot sailed well high and wide of the mark. When St Mirren won a free-kick in shooting range, Stevie Mallan took it, but saw his shot curl wide of Cammy Bell’s left-post.

The Buddies got another free-kick in the 39th minute and they were level. Jamie Robson was booked for a tackle on Lewis Morgan and when Mallan curled the dead ball across goal, MacKenzie was there to outjump the home defence and power home a header.

For the second half, United sent on recent signing Wato Kuate for teenager Scott Allardice, who’d had a quiet first period.

In the 48th minute there was another coming together of Mikkelsen and MacKenzie. They appeared to clash heads going for a high ball and this time it was the home man who came off worse. He had to leave the field to have what looked a nasty gash on his forehead seen to.

On the hour mark United went close. Flood played the ball forward to Blair Spittal and when it broke off him, Murray left fly first time from 25 yards. Billy O’Brien in the Saints goal was beaten hands down, but agonisingly the ball bounced back off the crossbar.

When St Mirren broke forward Cammy Smith, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at United, saw an angled drive deflect off Robson and float safely into Bell’s hands.

In the 66th minute United were ahead again, with another goal that had a touch of the bizarre about it. O’Brien picked up a ball that had been knocked back from the centre circle by Stephen McGinn. It looked like a pass, though it was hard to tell if it had been intended for the ‘keeper.

Ref. Charleston thought so and immediately awarded the home team a free-kick 16 yards from goal. When it was taken, Flood touched to ball to Tony Andreu and he fired a low shot through a ruck of bodies and into the back of the net.

St Mirren were almost level straight away and it took a fine stop from Bell to deny Mallan from another free kick. United then threatened to get a third when Murray did well on their right. His cross looked dangerous and it took a fine header by Jack Baird to clear.

Four minutes from time St Mirren were level again. McGinn saw a shot blocked by William Edjenguele before Josh Todd gathered the rebound and held off one challenge before firing home from ten yards.

It was end to end stuff and two minutes later Mikkelsen saw a cute lob bounce just wide. The came Spittal’s heroics to send the home fans home happy.