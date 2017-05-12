Dundee United 3 Morton 0 (agg 5-1): Second half strikes put United through.

Dundee United booked a Premiership play-off semi-final spot thanks to victory over Morton at Tannadice.

Leading 2-1 from Tuesday’s quarter-final first leg at Cappielow, second half goals from Simon Murray, Wato Kuate and Blair Spittal saw the Tangerines through.

United went with the same starting line-up as Tuesday’s first leg, but Scott Fraser did return to the bench after being out since mid-March with a broken foot. The visitors brought former tangerine Kudos Oyenuga into their eleven.

There was an exchange of early chances when first Spittal shot wide from the edge of the area as United attacked, then Oyenuga did the same at the other end from around 20 yards out.

Both teams were keen to attack and Thomas Mikkelsen went close for the home side when he saw a low effort well saved by Jamie McGowan.

The chances continued to come for both teams and after a Michael Doyle shot was blocked, Cammy Bell had to punch the loose ball clear.

United raced forward and when Mikkelsen let fly from 30 yards, the effort wasn’t too far wide of the left post.

With the break approaching, United were denied the opener when McGowan brilliantly tipped away a Tony Andreu header.

Andreu was in the thick of the action right at the start of the second period as he fired in a shot from the edge of the area, but Thomas O’Ware blocked it.

In 52 minutes United made the vital break through. A Murdoch cross wasn’t dealt with and Murray was there to ram the ball home from eight yards.

Morton should have been level when Aiden Nesbitt crossed, but Oyenuga headed over the bar and a great chance had been squandered.

And in 64 minutes it was all over bar the shouting when Wato Kuate unleashed a great shot from 30 yards to put the home side two up.

It was the young midfielder’s first goal for the club and capped a fine personal performance over the two games of this tie.

Nine minutes from time Spittal made it three for the home team with a well-struck shot from 10 yards.