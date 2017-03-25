Dundee United 2 St Mirren 1: Tangerines triumph in Challenge Cup final

Dundee United lifted the Challenge Cup after a hard fought final with St Mirren at Fir Park.

Substitute Thomas Mikkelsen was the hero, heading home the winner 15 minutes from the end after the teams had shared a goal apiece in the first half.

It’s the first time the Tangerines have lifted the lower division trophy and the victory provides a welcome lift after a recent slump in league form.

The big news in the United line up was the presence of teenager Ali Coote, making his first top team start after recent impressive performances coming on from the bench.

The 18-year-old began well and his pass to Simon Murray in the 11th minute saw the first near thing of the final.

Murray cut inside from the right and unleashed an 18-yard effort Billy O’Brien in the Buddies goal was relieved to see fly just wide.

At the other end St Mirren went close when Lewis Morgan forced the ball across goal and Rory Loy, on loan from Dundee, got a touch that took it on to Cammy Bell’s near post.

In 24 minutes the men from Paisley should have been ahead when Morgan raced clear of the United defence. He beat Bell with his low shot, but sent it a foot wide.

The Tangerines hit back and when Tony Andreu pulled the trigger from 20 yards, his shot was not too far wide of the mark.

It was the men from Paisley who’d done more of the attacking in the first half hour and when a cross from their left reached Kyle Magennis at the back post, it took a fine block from Bell to deny him.

Then came a burst of two goals in a minute.

First Andreu lit up the final with a glorious long-range volley to put United ahead in the 37th minute.

On balance of play that was a touch harsh on St Mirren, but they responded quickly. Gary Irvine raided down the right and when he sent the ball into the middle Loy was there to sweep home the equaliser from 14 yards.

Right on half time the Buddies were almost ahead as a Stevie Mallan corner was headed inches wide by Gary MacKenzie.

The second half started at a furious pace with both sides intent on grabbing the initiative.

United appealed for a penalty when Nick van der Velden went down under pressure from MacKenzie. Referee Nick Walsh waved play on and the St Mirren defender clearly felt his opponent had taken a dive.

When Charlie Telfer surged forward from the middle of the park there was a sniff of another chance, but his shot sailed over the bar.

In the 75th minute the Tangerines were back ahead thanks to another great goal. Andreu pushed the ball out to Murray on the left and he sent over a superb cross for Dane Mikkelsen to bullet home with a header from eight yards.

United immediately went looking for a third and Andreu fired over from just outside the penalty area.

St Mirren fought to get back on level terms, but when United broke young Coote almost sealed the win with a low shot O’Brien did well to block with his feet. Then, in injury time, Alex Nicholls shot a foot or so wide from the edge of the St Mirren box.

In the end those misses didn’t matter and Mikkelsen’s fine header was enough to bring the cup back to Tannadice.