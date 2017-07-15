Dundee United 2 Raith Rovers 0: New men strike to give United victory

Second half goals from summer signings Paul McMullan and James Keatings saw Dundee United get the season off to a winning start in their Betfred Cup clash with Raith Rovers.

After a low key first 45 minutes, Ray McKinnon’s men stepped things up after the break to run out deserved winners over their League One opponents.

United handed no fewer than six players their competitive debuts and there were another four summer additions on the bench. With goalkeeper Cammy Bell out because of injury, or an imminent move to Kilmarnock, new boy Tam Scobbie was made captain.

Once the action started the home team were on the attack straight away and a move down the left ended with a McMullan shot that Aaron Lennox in the Raith goal needed two attempts to bring under control.

United almost went behind after a howler from new goalie Deniz Mehmet. Taking a pass from William Edjenguele, he sent to ball straight to Greig Spence on the edge of the box. Spence quickly squared it to Liam Buchanan and just as it seemed he must score, his effort to steer the ball into the back of the net was blocked by Mark Durnan.

The home side were having plenty possession, but without creating clear cut chances and when Raith broke away just before half-time they missed another good opportunity. Bobby Barr crossed from the left and from around the penalty spot Buchanan headed wide when he should at least have worked the goalkeeper.

The restart saw United on the front foot and Lennox made a decent save from a hooked James Keatings effort. Then Scobbie crossed from the left flank and McMullan headed over the bar. As the home pressure continued, Scott Fraser had a go from distance and again Lennox was equal to the task, diving to his right to hold the ball.

In the 59th minute that pressure paid off with a quite superb goal. Fraser broke down the right and send the ball to Scott Allardice, who moved it on quickly to McMullan. The winger took a touch before curling a fine 18-yard shot high into the corner of the net.

Midway through the half there was debut number seven as loan signing Sam Stanton replaced Allardice in the United midfield. He made an immediate impact and within two minutes won a penalty when he was bundled over by Iain Davidson. Keatings stepped up to take the kick and netted comfortably, sending Lennox the wrong way.

Shortly after that Patrick N’Koyi came on for his debut, replacing Fraser, whose afternoon’s work had been impressive.

United were looking for a third goal and a powerful low effort from McMullan saw Lennox make another fine save, though even had the ball ended up in the net, the flag was up for offside.

Raith almost pulled one back when Buchanan raced clear, but when he pulled the trigger Mehmet denied him with a fine save. That allowed the Tangerines to see out time comfortably. They could even afford to give teenage midfielder Archie Thomas, a former Southampton youth player, his debut for the final few minutes when he replaced Keatings.

Next up for United in the group stage is a trip to Buckie Thistle on Wednesday night, while Raith play host to Dundee on Tuesday.