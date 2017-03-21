Dundee United 2 Hearts 2: Stars turn out to honour Dillon

A crowd of over 3000 turned out at Tannadice for Dundee United stalwart Sean Dillon’s testimonial against Hearts.

And the fans were treated to the sight of a long list of past stars back in tangerine again to honour their old team-mate.

They included 2010 Scottish Cup winners Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth, Jon Daly, Danny Swanson, Prince Buaben and Andy Webster, the last two turning out for Hearts.

Also playing as United fielded their veterans was Barry Robson, Dillon’s first captain, who bizarrely opened the scoring two minutes into the second half with a spectacular 35-yard own goal.

In the 55th minute Rory Curry put the visitors two up

Another former Tangerines skipper, the Tele’s Lee Wilkie, also turned out in the second half.

An injury picked up against St Mirren last midweek meant Dillon’s contribution was restricted to taking kick-off, after which he left the field.

On the hour mark United were back in it when Robson sent over a corner from the right, Daly headed across goal and Noel Hunt netted from close range.

Robson then went close at the right end with a free kick and also set up a great chance for Daly, who headed wide.

And right at the end Dillon’s young son Shea took to the pitch to grab the equaliser for his dad’s team.